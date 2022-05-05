Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.54.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $126.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $174.84.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,764,628,000 after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,182,000 after acquiring an additional 290,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,068,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,877,000 after purchasing an additional 190,710 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.