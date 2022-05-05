Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Qorvo comprises 1.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Qorvo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 809,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 757.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,124,000 after purchasing an additional 375,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,274,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 528,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,673,000 after purchasing an additional 204,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Qorvo by 1,844.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,625,000 after purchasing an additional 179,525 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock traded down $10.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.84. 3,025,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,782. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.91 and a 1-year high of $201.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

