Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $119.34, but opened at $112.97. Qorvo shares last traded at $111.74, with a volume of 12,351 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after buying an additional 98,377 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

