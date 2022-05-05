Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.13 to $3.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.0 million to $486.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.73 million.Qualys also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78 to $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.33.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $7.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,185. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $150.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.52.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $401,186.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,594,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,624 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,350,000 after buying an additional 43,898 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

