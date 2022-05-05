Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Qualys updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78 to $0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.13 to $3.17 EPS.

QLYS stock traded down $8.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.66. 12,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,370. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.52. Qualys has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $150.10.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.33.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $401,186.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,185 shares in the company, valued at $25,594,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

