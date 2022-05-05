Qubitica Price Hits $11.94 on Exchanges (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00255438 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004250 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $713.97 or 0.01959570 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars.

