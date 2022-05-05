Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Price Target Cut to €15.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €16.50 ($17.37) to €15.50 ($16.32) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €36.00 ($37.89) to €14.60 ($15.37) in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFF remained flat at $$11.39 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

