Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.07)-$(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $163-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.59 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.05-$0.16 EPS.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $16.48 on Thursday, hitting $78.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,780. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

