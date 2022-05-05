Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $287.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

