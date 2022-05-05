Raymond James Analysts Give Magna International (NYSE:MGA) a $68.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magna International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magna International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.25.

MGA stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. Magna International has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Magna International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

