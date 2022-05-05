Raymond James Analysts Give TC Energy (TSE:TRP) a C$73.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$73.00 price objective on TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy to a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$70.50.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP opened at C$71.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$57.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.71.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 188.71%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total value of C$563,939.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$426,120. Also, Director Mark Yeomans acquired 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$71.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,906.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at C$212,185.73. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and sold 128,831 shares worth $8,895,866.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.