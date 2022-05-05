Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,481,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,005,000 after acquiring an additional 450,119 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 5,472.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 282,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after acquiring an additional 130,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.58. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.51.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About AAON (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.