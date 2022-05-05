Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Announces Earnings Results

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.37. 363,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,716. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $342.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 40,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 37,139 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

