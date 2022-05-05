RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Chairman Sells $30,780.00 in Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,474,526 shares in the company, valued at $29,490,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bradley Vizi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Bradley Vizi sold 30,683 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $615,500.98.

Shares of RCMT stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $198.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.35. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCMT. TheStreet raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $7.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

