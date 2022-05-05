Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $10,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,240,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,157.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Wednesday, May 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $10,972.50.

On Friday, April 29th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $10,780.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $11,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $11,495.00.

On Monday, April 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, April 13th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $11,302.50.

On Monday, April 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,220.00.

On Friday, April 8th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 30th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $11,962.50.

On Monday, March 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $11,605.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.49. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reading International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reading International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Reading International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.