Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Realogy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realogy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realogy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Realogy had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Realogy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 69,223 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 1,852.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 141,574 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,077,000.

Realogy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

