Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RenovoRx (RNXT)

RenovoRx (NASDAQ: RNXT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2022 – RenovoRx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

4/28/2022 – RenovoRx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

4/22/2022 – RenovoRx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

4/15/2022 – RenovoRx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

4/9/2022 – RenovoRx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

RenovoRx stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. 100,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,412. RenovoRx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNXT. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

