Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for StealthGas (GASS)

StealthGas (NASDAQ: GASS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2022 – StealthGas is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – StealthGas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

3/29/2022 – StealthGas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of GASS opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. StealthGas Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $101.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

