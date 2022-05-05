Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,545. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $789,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 45.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 60,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

