Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.27. The company had a trading volume of 406,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,299. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $125.42 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $3,653,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,403,000. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $4,500,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.