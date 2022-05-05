Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 128.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Regency Centers stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.57. 1,155,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

