Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Announces Earnings Results

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Regency Centers updated its FY22 guidance to $3.84-$3.90 EPS.

NASDAQ:REG traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,352. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.93%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810,546 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,093,000 after acquiring an additional 149,792 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 176,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

