Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Regency Centers updated its FY22 guidance to $3.84-$3.90 EPS.

REG stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.57. 1,155,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,352. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.11. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after purchasing an additional 810,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 176,622 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,093,000 after buying an additional 149,792 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 80,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 40,927 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

