renBTC (RENBTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $75.24 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, renBTC has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $36,498.20 or 1.00201262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $328.03 million and approximately $75.24 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 8,987 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

