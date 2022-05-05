Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

REGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

