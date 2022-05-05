RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RNXT opened at $1.91 on Thursday. RenovoRx has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenovoRx will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenovoRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

