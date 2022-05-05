Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.045-1.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on RCII. Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 86,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,624. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.00%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

