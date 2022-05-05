Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.450 – $4.600 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95-1.10 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on RCII. StockNews.com began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.
Shares of RCII stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $26.92. 86,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,624. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.
In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.