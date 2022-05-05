Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RPTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 70,112 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

