Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 5th (FIZZ, FRPT, FRST, FRTAF, FSP, GENI, GEO, GLPI, GRAB, HCI)

Research Analysts' updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 5th:

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Freenet AG is a mobile communications service provider. The company’s brand portfolio includes the mobilcom-debitel, freenet.de, gravis, media broadcast, klarmobil, freenet digital, freenet energy and motion TM. Freenet AG is headquartered in Budelsdorf, Germany. “

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

