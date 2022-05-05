Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.26. 262,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.35.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

