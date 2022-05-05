Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 76,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,098,698 shares.The stock last traded at $53.46 and had previously closed at $54.31.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.78.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

