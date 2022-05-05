Reviewing SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) & Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. SBA Communications pays out 71.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kilroy Realty pays out 134.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SBA Communications has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Kilroy Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

95.4% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of SBA Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SBA Communications and Kilroy Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 2 10 1 2.92 Kilroy Realty 0 1 6 0 2.86

SBA Communications presently has a consensus price target of $392.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.64%. Kilroy Realty has a consensus price target of $80.43, suggesting a potential upside of 13.87%. Given Kilroy Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than SBA Communications.

Risk and Volatility

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 18.40% -8.54% 4.43% Kilroy Realty 18.65% 3.23% 1.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SBA Communications and Kilroy Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.31 billion 16.44 $237.62 million $3.96 88.82 Kilroy Realty $955.04 million 8.63 $628.14 million $1.55 45.57

Kilroy Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SBA Communications. Kilroy Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects. As of September 30, 2020, KRC's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 92.2% occupied and 95.5% leased. The company also had 808 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 85.0% and 37.5%, respectively. In addition, KRC had seven in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.9 billion, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 90% leased.

