Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Cowen

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Revolve Group from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of RVLV opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.32.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,132,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 1,478.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

