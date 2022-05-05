Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,500 ($68.71) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($64.96) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($76.20) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($52.47) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($91.19) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($68.71) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,937.69 ($74.17).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,602 ($69.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($54.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($85.90). The firm has a market cap of £90.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,843.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,291.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.40) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($68.63), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($719,607.62).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.