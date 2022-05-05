RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of RLJ stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 2,173,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,949. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 249,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

