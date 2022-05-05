Robert Hinchcliffe Purchases 25,000 Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,349,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,367,529.12.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 60,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$28,800.00.

Shares of Galway Metals stock opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.57. Galway Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.97 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

