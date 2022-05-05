Robert Hinchcliffe Purchases 25,000 Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWMGet Rating) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,349,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,367,529.12.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 60,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$28,800.00.

Shares of Galway Metals stock opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.57. Galway Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.97 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

About Galway Metals (Get Rating)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

