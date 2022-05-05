Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $256.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.71.

ROK stock opened at $222.35 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $210.62 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

