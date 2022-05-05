Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.44. 1,269,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $210.62 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.67.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.71.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.