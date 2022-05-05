Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $286.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.47. 107,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Rogers has a 1-year low of $172.84 and a 1-year high of $274.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Rogers by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.