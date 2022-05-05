Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 88214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.
Rokmaster Resources Company Profile (CVE:RKR)
