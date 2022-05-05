Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €161.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($169.47) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($202.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($180.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($173.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($173.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €185.00 ($194.74) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

ETR DB1 opened at €166.45 ($175.21) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €159.37 and its 200-day moving average is €152.56. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €132.65 ($139.63) and a 12-month high of €169.55 ($178.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.32.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

