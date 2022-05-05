Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $115.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.91. 56,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,409. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.20. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 756,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,249,000 after acquiring an additional 58,218 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 421,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

