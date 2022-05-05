Royal Bank of Canada Lowers TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$20.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

OTCMKTS:TRSWF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.21. 1,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

