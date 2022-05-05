Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$65.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FTS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.81.

Get Fortis alerts:

TSE FTS traded up C$0.57 on Thursday, reaching C$61.58. The company had a trading volume of 695,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.36. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$54.32 and a 12 month high of C$65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.36 billion and a PE ratio of 23.59.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9800001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.85, for a total value of C$1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,814,408.95. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$822,110.10. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,615.

About Fortis (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.