Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($8.99) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BVIC. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 960 ($11.99) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.24) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.12) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 983.64 ($12.29).

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 845.50 ($10.56) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 812.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 871.92. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 716.54 ($8.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,018 ($12.72).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.