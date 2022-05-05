Royal Bank of Canada Trims Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Target Price to $79.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGA. Barclays decreased their target price on Magna International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.25.

MGA stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. Magna International has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Magna International by 3.2% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

