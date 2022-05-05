Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 177.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

