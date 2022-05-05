Ryo Currency Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $1,610.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,513.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.68 or 0.07522357 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.80 or 0.00265109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.74 or 0.00757909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00014078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00077313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.80 or 0.00569095 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 37,792,204 coins and its circulating supply is 37,674,892 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

