S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Receives GBX 796 Average PT from Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 796 ($9.94).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($9.99) to GBX 730 ($9.12) in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of LON SFOR traded up GBX 43.21 ($0.54) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 334.21 ($4.18). 6,152,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,466. The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -74.80. S4 Capital has a one year low of GBX 265 ($3.31) and a one year high of GBX 878 ($10.97). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 371.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 515.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other news, insider Paul Roy purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.32) per share, with a total value of £404,800 ($505,683.95).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

