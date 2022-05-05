S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Receives GBX 796 Average PT from Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 796 ($9.94).
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($9.99) to GBX 730 ($9.12) in a report on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of LON SFOR traded up GBX 43.21 ($0.54) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 334.21 ($4.18). 6,152,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,466. The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -74.80. S4 Capital has a one year low of GBX 265 ($3.31) and a one year high of GBX 878 ($10.97). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 371.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 515.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.
S4 Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
See Also
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.